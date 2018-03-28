ICOBID (CRYPTO:ICOB) Price Hits $0.0012

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. ICOBID has a total market capitalization of $127,694.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBID coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ICOBID has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001976 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,906.70 or 3.64428000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003620 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000528 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net.

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBID must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBID using one of the exchanges listed above.

