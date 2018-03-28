IDT (IDT) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by UBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

IDT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 273,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,630. IDT has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.17, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.85.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $395.88 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, Director Judah Schorr purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IDT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IDT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in IDT by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDT by 63.5% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 309,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 120,173 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

