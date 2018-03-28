iExec RLC Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00012845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Radar Relay, HitBTC and Binance. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $81.59 million and $616,234.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00723070 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00148049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.