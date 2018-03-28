IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Boeing (BA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,991,613,000 after acquiring an additional 407,511 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 402,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after purchasing an additional 122,278 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.25. 1,499,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,467. Boeing has a twelve month low of $175.47 and a twelve month high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The company has a market cap of $193,595.66, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $263.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America set a $320.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $325.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.47.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-trims-holdings-in-boeing-ba-updated.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.