IHS Markit (INFO) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INFO. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,922. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19,187.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $3,173,697.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,037,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,036,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,081,000 after purchasing an additional 512,484 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,088,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,258,000 after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,039,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,197 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,788,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,216,000 after acquiring an additional 275,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,040,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,720,000 after acquiring an additional 769,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

