B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of II-VI in a research report issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IIVI stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 450,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,467. II-VI has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,711.92, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.01.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 157.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 23.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in II-VI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

