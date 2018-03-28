IMI’s (IMI) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($20.17) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.79) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities raised IMI to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($15.54) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised IMI to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,285 ($17.75) to GBX 1,475 ($20.38) in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.92 ($18.19).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,069 ($14.77) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,093 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($20.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $3,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,016.98.

About IMI

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialized engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates through IMI Critical Engineering, IMI precision engineering and IMI hydronic engineering segments.

