Insider Buying: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Acquires 38,900 Shares of Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Richard H. Pickup bought 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $313,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.67, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.28.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.65). IMPAC Mortgage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.

