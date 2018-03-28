Impact (IMX) Price Tops $0.0012

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Impact coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Impact has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Impact has a market cap of $130,382.00 and $19.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00042218 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 98.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Impact Profile

Impact (CRYPTO:IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. The official website for Impact is impact-coin.com. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

