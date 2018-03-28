Imperial Brands (IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 2,850 ($39.38) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,765 ($52.02) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,610 ($49.88) to GBX 2,760 ($38.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($50.99).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of Imperial Brands (IMB) opened at GBX 2,340 ($32.33) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23,410.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,591.84. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,447 ($33.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($54.66).

In other news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.95), for a total value of £639,680.85 ($883,781.22).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/imperial-brands-imb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-citigroup.html.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.