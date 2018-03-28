Imperial Brands’ (LON:IMB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,360 ($60.24) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,780 ($52.22) to GBX 3,765 ($52.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,670 ($50.70) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.21) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($50.99).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($32.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,410.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,591.84. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 2,447 ($33.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($54.66).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.95), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($883,781.22).

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/imperial-brands-imb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-deutsche-bank-updated.html.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.