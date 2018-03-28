Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $781,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 542,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $103,505.77, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 271.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

