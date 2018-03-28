Independent Research Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Porsche (PAH3)

Independent Research set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAH3. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.70 ($107.04) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) price target on Porsche and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.39 ($99.25).

Shares of PAH3 stock traded down €0.62 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €64.66 ($79.83). The stock had a trading volume of 467,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche has a one year low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a one year high of €80.14 ($98.94). The firm has a market cap of $10,290.00 and a PE ratio of 8.62.

About Porsche

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

