Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG) Insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz Buys 1,000 Shares

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) insider Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,470.00.

Gerald Wilfred Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 1,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.31 per share, with a total value of C$21,241.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 2,100 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.27 per share, with a total value of C$40,467.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,000 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,090.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 3,800 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$72,124.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 600 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.84 per share, with a total value of C$11,304.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Gerald Wilfred Schwartz bought 5,300 shares of Indigo Books & Music stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$100,382.00.

Indigo Books & Music stock remained flat at $C$19.50 during trading on Wednesday. 5,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The company has a market capitalization of $529.77, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.15. Indigo Books & Music Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.25.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$433.27 million during the quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc is a Canada-based book, gift and toy retailer. The Company operates stores in approximately 10 provinces and a territory in Canada, and offers online sales through its indigo.ca Website. It operates approximately 90 superstores under the banners Chapters and Indigo, and approximately 120 small format stores under the banners Coles, Indigospirit, SmithBooks and The Book Company.

