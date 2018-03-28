Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Given $26.20 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust an industry rank of 238 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The Company owns 266 properties with a total of approximately 28.5 million square feet, including: 226 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements totaling approximately 16.8 million square feet located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii; and 40 properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 other states.

