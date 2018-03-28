Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ: IPCC) is one of 150 public companies in the “INSURANCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Infinity Property and Casualty to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion $45.38 million 28.49 Infinity Property and Casualty Competitors $15.90 billion $1.32 billion 9.11

Infinity Property and Casualty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Property and Casualty. Infinity Property and Casualty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Property and Casualty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Property and Casualty 2.98% 7.57% 2.19% Infinity Property and Casualty Competitors 4.12% 3.25% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Infinity Property and Casualty Competitors 936 3966 4510 215 2.42

Infinity Property and Casualty currently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.53%. Given Infinity Property and Casualty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Property and Casualty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Property and Casualty’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty competitors beat Infinity Property and Casualty on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance. The Company offers personal and commercial automobile insurance in states, including Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Personal Automobile is its insurance product, which provides coverage to individuals for liability to others for bodily injury and property damage and for physical damage to an insured’s own vehicle from collision and various other perils. Commercial Vehicle provides coverage to businesses for liability to others for bodily injury and property damage and for physical damage to vehicles from collision. Classic Collector provides protection for classic collectible automobiles.

