Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Receives GBX 630.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.06 ($8.46).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISAT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 530 ($7.32) to GBX 430 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.94) price objective (down previously from GBX 850 ($11.74)) on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inmarsat from GBX 825 ($11.40) to GBX 725 ($10.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday.

ISAT stock traded down GBX 11.10 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 370.90 ($5.12). The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,810.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.97. Inmarsat has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 865 ($11.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

