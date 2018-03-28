Inphi (IPHI) Cut to “Under Perform” at Northland Securities

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) was downgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IPHI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley downgraded Inphi to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,310.66, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. research analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sam Srinivasan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,865 shares in the company, valued at $470,304.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 108,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $2,740,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,852 shares of company stock worth $2,752,286. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,912,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,355 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 809,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inphi by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 673,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 228,371 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Inphi by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 557,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 210,380 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,852,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

