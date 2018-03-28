Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARPO) Director Acquires $64,610.00 in Stock

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 13,000 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-buying-aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-arpo-director-buys-13000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing treatments for ocular disease. Its lead product candidate is AKB-9778. Its other two pipeline programs include AKB-4924 and ARP-1536. AKB-9778 is a small molecule activator of the Tie-2 pathway, which is being developed for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR).

