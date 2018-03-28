Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc (AII) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Almonty Industries Inc (CVE:AII) Director Thomas Joerg Gutschlag bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Shares of Almonty Industries stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.48. 12,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,281. Almonty Industries Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 119.49.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The Company operates through five segments, including Los Santos Mine, Wolfram Camp Mine, Valtreixal Mine, Woulfe Mine and Panasqueira Mine. The Los Santos Mine is located in Spain and includes exploration and mining of tungsten, which it sells as tungsten concentrate.

