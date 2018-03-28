Michael Pungello Purchases 3,250 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) Stock

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) CFO Michael Pungello bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $18,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.63, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.78. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.88.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKCC shares. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-buying-blackrock-capital-investment-corp-bkcc-cfo-buys-3250-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.