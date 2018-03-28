Insider Buying: Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Acquires 2,050 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.39 per share, for a total transaction of $500,999.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,113.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.05. The stock had a trading volume of 109,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,315. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $279.45. The company has a market cap of $3,341.74, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

