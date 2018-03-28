FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Director Purchases $105,806.40 in Stock

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) Director David J. Adelman bought 15,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,144.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FS Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1,769.22, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. FS Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Get FS Investment alerts:

FS Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. acquired a new position in FS Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AI Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-buying-fs-investment-co-fsic-director-purchases-15008-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.