Insider Buying: TICC Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Purchases 11,120 Shares of Stock

TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) insider Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saul B. Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,100 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,215.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,017 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $18,554.55.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,723 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,821.99.

On Friday, February 16th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 3,688 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,947.84.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,494 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $70,840.98.

On Monday, February 12th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 7,360 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.

On Thursday, February 8th, Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,889 shares of TICC Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,085.06.

Shares of TICC Capital stock remained flat at $$6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 61,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,276. TICC Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

TICC Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TICC Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TICC Capital Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. TICC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TICC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TICC Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities downgraded TICC Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About TICC Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. a business development company, invests in middle-market companies located in the US with revenues of less than $200 million, enterprise values of less than $300 million, experienced management team, strong competitive positions and profitable cash flows. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of computer software & hardware, networking systems, semiconductors, semiconductor capital equipment, diversified technology, medical device technology, information technology infrastructure or services, internet, telecommunications & equipment and media.

