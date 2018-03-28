Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources (WCP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Director Heather J. Culbert bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.72. 1,998,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,373. The company has a market cap of $3,220.00, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.05. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$10.66.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$285.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.40 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources (WCP) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-buying-whitecap-resources-wcp-director-purchases-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.