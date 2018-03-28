Insider Selling: Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Director Sells 48,000 Shares of Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,386,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,133.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 217,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,497. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOLD shares. ValuEngine lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOLD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

