Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) insider Sarmad N. Zok sold 19,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.24), for a total value of £30,851.28 ($42,624.04).

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst stock traded up GBX 156.90 ($2.17) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,760. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 144 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.50 ($2.34). The company has a market capitalization of $321.38 and a PE ratio of 660.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sarmad N. Zok Sells 19,044 Shares of Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (BRFI) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-selling-blackrock-frontiers-inv-tst-plc-brfi-insider-sells-19044-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.