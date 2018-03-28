Insider Selling: G4S plc (LON:GFS) Insider Sells 115,631 Shares of Stock

G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Ashley Almanza sold 115,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.47), for a total value of £290,233.81 ($400,986.20).

Ashley Almanza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get G4S alerts:

On Tuesday, March 20th, Ashley Almanza sold 255,997 shares of G4S stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.43), for a total value of £634,872.56 ($877,138.10).

Shares of G4S stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 246.40 ($3.40). The company had a trading volume of 5,089,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock has a market cap of $3,870.00 and a PE ratio of 1,540.00. G4S plc has a 52 week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.60 ($4.73).

G4S (LON:GFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 17.90 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.25) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The firm had revenue of GBX 782.80 billion during the quarter. G4S had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a GBX 6.11 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised G4S to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.84) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. SEB Equities raised G4S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on G4S from GBX 350 ($4.84) to GBX 330 ($4.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.77) target price on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their target price on G4S from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.90 ($4.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/insider-selling-g4s-plc-gfs-insider-sells-115631-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

G4S Company Profile

G4S Plc is a security company specializing in the provision of security and related services to customers. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and UK & Ireland. It offers Secure solutions products, including manned security and facilities management services, and Cash solutions, mainly the provision of physical cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for G4S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.