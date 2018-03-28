Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Major Shareholder Sells 338,031 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 338,031 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $10,708,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.34. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $60,306,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $42,439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $23,081,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $10,152,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $9,419,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

