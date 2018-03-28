Insider Selling: Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 5th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $136,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $261,400.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $137,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $285,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $276,600.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

Tilly's stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 136,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,869. Tilly's Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly's by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly's by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 811,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly's by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly's by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245,115 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly's by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

