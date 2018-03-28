Vinod Lala Sells 29,388 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $311,512.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vonage stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,338. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2,494.80, a PE ratio of -65.63, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vonage by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vonage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vonage by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vonage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

