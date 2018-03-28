Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Insulet (PODD) Share Price

Media headlines about Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Insulet earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.7641042270921 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The company had a trading volume of 922,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,360. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $4,921.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.30 and a beta of 1.56. Insulet has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 641 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $49,235.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 7,250 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $607,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

