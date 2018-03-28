Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insys Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7443253378374 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Cann reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Insys Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 278,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,265. Insys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.24, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.47). Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 162.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

