Pier Capital LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Integra lifesciences (IART)

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 53,473 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Integra lifesciences worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,367,000 after purchasing an additional 269,484 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,646,075 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $222,361,000 after purchasing an additional 110,355 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,294,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 155.5% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Integra lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 869,537 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Integra lifesciences to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

In other news, VP Joseph Vinhais sold 6,800 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $368,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Bradley sold 15,658 shares of Integra lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $861,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,765 shares of company stock worth $4,314,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra lifesciences stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 190,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Integra lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $4,367.42, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Integra lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.64 million. Integra lifesciences had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts predict that Integra lifesciences will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

