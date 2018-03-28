Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 243.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Integrated Device Technology worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 362,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 40,383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 362,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,076.00, a P/E ratio of -1,028.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. Integrated Device Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts expect that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 10,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $283,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian C. White sold 15,583 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $514,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,766 shares of company stock worth $4,567,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

