Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,019.42, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Caribou Biosciences, Inc. sold 550,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $14,746,273.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 39,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $936,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 451.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 109.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a genome editing company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR/Cas9. The CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing system includes two components: the Cas9 protein and the guide RNA sequence. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene.

