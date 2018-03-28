Internap (INAP) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Internap in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Internap alerts:

Shares of Internap stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 117,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -496.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Internap has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $237.32, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. Internap had a negative return on equity of 271.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Internap will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Internap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Internap by 3,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Internap by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Internap by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/internap-inap-receives-24-00-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

About Internap

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.