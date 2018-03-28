IBM (NYSE:IBM) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

IBM (NYSE:IBM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.01.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.45. 1,112,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,663. IBM has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $141,279.52, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in IBM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in IBM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

