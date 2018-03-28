International Game Technology (IGT) vs. William Hill (WIMHY) Head to Head Comparison

International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) and William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William Hill has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Game Technology and William Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.94 billion 1.09 -$1.07 billion ($5.26) -5.06 William Hill $2.17 billion 1.83 $222.94 million N/A N/A

William Hill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Game Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Game Technology and William Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 William Hill 0 3 3 0 2.50

International Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given International Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than William Hill.

Dividends

International Game Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Game Technology pays out -15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of William Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and William Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology -21.64% 10.28% 2.14% William Hill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Game Technology beats William Hill on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide. IGT operates in two segments: North America and International. North America consists of the Company’s operations in the United States and Canada, which comprised 78% of the revenue during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013 (fiscal 2013). International consists of its operations in all other jurisdictions worldwide, which consists of 22% of the consolidated revenues in fiscal 2013. The Company recognized revenues in three categories, which includes Gaming Operations, Product Sales and Interactive.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match betting and gaming; and gaming machines, as well as offers online casino, poker, and bingo products. In addition, the company provides telephone betting services, such as bet in-play betting; and sports betting and gaming services through mobile apps. Further, it is involved in on-course betting and greyhound stadia operations. The company offers online and telephone sports betting services under the William Hill, Centrebet, Sportingbet, and tomwaterhouse.com brands in Australia. It operates approximately 2,375 licensed betting offices in the United Kingdom. William Hill PLC was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.