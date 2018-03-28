Internet of People Market Capitalization Achieves $5.70 Million (CRYPTO:IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Internet of People has a market cap of $5.70 million and $256,115.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00020579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037112 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00877590 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014040 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

