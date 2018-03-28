Interzone (ITZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $0.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,950.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.05682740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.90 or 0.10859400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.01681830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.02467090 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00204331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00669184 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00083681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.02681170 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,111,835 coins and its circulating supply is 2,651,835 coins. The official website for Interzone is interzone.space. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

