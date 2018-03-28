InvestFeed (IFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.38 Million

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $8.38 million and $8,626.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00719105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, YoBit, Cryptopia and Gatecoin. It is not possible to purchase InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

