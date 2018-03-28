Delek US Target of Unusually High Options Trading (DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,083 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $41,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $93,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,109 shares of company stock worth $9,682,256 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Delek US by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 195,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 194,856 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,221,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3,382.78, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. Delek US has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $41.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. analysts forecast that Delek US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

