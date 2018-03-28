Investors Buy Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $4,845.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4,810.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.13 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded down ($65.63) for the day and closed at $1,431.42

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price (up previously from $1,220.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

The stock has a market cap of $753,203.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.75, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,518.47, for a total value of $379,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,579,000. Chemical Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 3,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

