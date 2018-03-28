Investors Buy Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $352.14 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $301.51 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.63 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Booking had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($22.87) for the day and closed at $2,054.69

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,260.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,065.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,033.85, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.12 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,930.71, for a total transaction of $235,546.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,523.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

