Investors Buy Large Volume of Mulesoft Put Options (NYSE:MULE)

Mulesoft Inc (NYSE:MULE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,272 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical daily volume of 305 put options.

In other news, insider Simon Parmett sold 60,000 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Little sold 22,049 shares of Mulesoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $551,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,614 shares of company stock worth $13,814,363 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 71,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mulesoft by 852.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mulesoft during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group lowered Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Mulesoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. William Blair lowered Mulesoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mulesoft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mulesoft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Mulesoft stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. Mulesoft has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,800.46 and a P/E ratio of -54.74.

Mulesoft (NYSE:MULE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Mulesoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mulesoft will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc is engaged in providing a software platform that connects a range of technologies. The Company enables organizations to manage and secure the flow of data between all systems in the enterprise. The Company offers organizations to create agile infrastructures. The Company has developed Anypoint Platform.

