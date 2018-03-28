KLA-Tencor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,564 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 964% compared to the typical volume of 147 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In related news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $52,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 13,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,464,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,450. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 77.8% in the third quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $105.90. 107,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,230. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,669.66, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $975.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.00 million. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 85.81%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

KLA-Tencor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-kla-tencor-klac-updated.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLA-Tencor) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries. The Company’s products are also used in a number of other high technology industries, including the light emitting diode (LED) and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.