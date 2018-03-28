Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $166.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $204.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.12 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $69.05

The stock has a market capitalization of $79,460.00 and a P/E ratio of -74.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/investors-sell-ishares-msci-eafe-index-fund-efa-on-strength-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.