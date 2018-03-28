Investors Sell Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Strength (JNJ)

Investors sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $161.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $261.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $100.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded up $0.24 for the day and closed at $127.45

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $341,774.91, a PE ratio of 326.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 861.54%.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

