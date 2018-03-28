Investors Sell Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on Strength (CL)

Traders sold shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $41.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.64 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Colgate-Palmolive had the 24th highest net out-flow for the day. Colgate-Palmolive traded up $1.52 for the day and closed at $70.80

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Societe Generale lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

The company has a market cap of $59,688.53, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $110,307.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henning I. Jakobsen sold 36,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $2,579,232.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,783 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,707 shares of company stock worth $32,443,427. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,360,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,614,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,975,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,751,000 after buying an additional 188,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,854,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,111,000 after buying an additional 1,385,946 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,837,000 after buying an additional 1,750,417 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,173,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 166,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

